CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board hired a technology administrator at it recent meeting.
With a unanimous vote, directors approved employing Nathan Bloom, effective May 15. Bloom will be paid a an hourly rate of $30.99 per hour until he becomes full-time.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said Bloom is currently a student at Penn State University, DuBois campus. He will graduate in May with a technology degree. He served as an intern with the district last summer working with the district’s technology Administrator Aaron Prisk, whose resignation from the position was accepted by the board in November.
Bloom is also a graduate of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Matchock said.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Curwensville Area Education Association to move the school district’s psychologist from an Act 93 administrator’s compensation plan to the collective bargaining agreement with the union.
Matchock said the position was formerly part of the district’s Act 93 group. The MOU allows any newly hired school psychologist to start on Step 10 of the teachers’ pay scale.
“The position is currently vacant and is being advertised,” Matchock said.
Matchock told directors the district’s health and safety plan has been reviewed. He said it is required by state law that plans, required to address Covid measures, be adopted by school districts and be reviewed annually.
“(Curwensville’s) plan was very simple. It said the district would follow the guidelines and requirements set by the state departments of health and education,” Matchock said.
He said the full plan is available on the district’s website.
Directors also approved Diana Haldeman and Lorren McGarvey as members of the 2022-23 musical’s pit crew.
Under committee reports, the board’s buildings, grounds and activities committee Chairman John Evanko reported students may have to pay for tickets to prom.
“Prom costs are up again. We are concerned we could be in a trouble if we don’t find different ways of fundraising. We are exploring the possibility of charging to enter the prom. That is something that is new for (Curwensville),” he said.
He said the committee is currently exploring a fee of $20 per person — an amount he is said is lower than any of the surrounding high schools charge to enter prom.