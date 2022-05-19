CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board heard the district is working to protect property and residents living near the high school baseball field from foul balls.
Chairmen of the board’s buildings, grounds and activities committee John Evanko recently told directors the committee is exploring options including a safety net that will be secured onto six-foot poles and a cable. He said the cost is approximately $6,300.
Resident Sherry Hess spoke to directors about her family’s fear that children playing on an adjacent property could be injured by foul balls.
“My daughter sends her kids out to play wearing their bike helmets. She is worried they are going to get hit with a ball,” Hess said.
Hess said she believes the proposed net and anchor system would help but suggested she would like to see longer poles than the height proposed to the committee. “Six feet would help but I believe they should be higher,” she said.
Director Gary Witherow said another alternative being explored is lowering the wings attached to both sides of the backstop.
“It may help alleviate some of this. I think it could be a good option,” he said.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said foul balls escaping the home plate area is a new problem.
“This wasn’t an issue in the past due to some large trees that stopped the majority of the foul balls. The trees were old and utility companies had them cut down,” he explained.
He said there is a protective fence behind the backstop but some of the balls hit by players rise above it and into adjacent properties.
“There is a 12-foot chain link fence there but some balls are now traveling into the yard over the fence now that the trees are gone. The district is investigating ways to improve the situation either with netting to extend the height of the chainlink fence or netting in the back stop area,” he said.
Evanko said once the committee gets all the information it needs it will be making a presentation to the board for consideration.