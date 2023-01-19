CURWENSVILLE — The number of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School juniors attending the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is steadily increasing.
At Curwensville Area School Board’s recent meeting, CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden provided a presentation about enrollment and possible plans to expand the school complex to directors.
Redden said there has been huge growth in enrollment from the majority of the sending schools.
“It has to do with the times. In times past we were missing work force, now we are seeing it come back.” he explained.
Curwensville currently has 64 percent of its junior class enrolled at CCCTC. “Kids are taking advantage of what is there. Kids are wanting that path. We see them following the careers and the jobs — the careers that are here locally,” Curwensville’s Superintendent Ron Matchock said.
Redden said because some curriculums are filled to capacity and others are quickly reaching that limit, the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee has authorized a feasibility study that will look at the possibility of adding new programs and amending others, depending on what findings warrant.
In other business, directors approved hiring Jessica Tkacik as a high school special education instructor for the 2022-23 school year with a start date to be determined. She will be paid on Step 11 –an annual salary of $52,038 that will be prorated.
Her continued employment is contingent on her obtaining a special education certification no later than the second semester of the 2025-26 school year and meeting the annual requirements for an emergency teaching certificate prior to obtaining the special education certification.
Assistants and pit bands were approved for the upcoming musical. Assistants are Hannah Sharpless, Joni Bartell, Kathy Graham, Jim Fleming, Brandi Billotte and Alex Davis. Pit band members are Emma Van Allen, Todd Sproull, Kellie Long, Cindy Whitaker, Cindy Penvose, Dalton Condon, Jayme Zimmerman, Kayla Pennington, Robert Shearer, Jay Zimmerman, Karly Sherkel, Phillip Wyant and Robert Pennington.
The board approved Jacqueline Morrison and Sasha Ryan as adult lifeguards for the pool.
The 2023-24 calendar was adopted by directors. The first day for students is Thursday, Aug. 24 and the last student day and graduation is Friday, May 31.
School will not be in session Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 for deer season, Friday, Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 for Christmas, Friday, Feb. 16 for winter break, Thursday, March 28 through Tuesday, April 2, for Easter and Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.
Students will not be in school on Monday, Oct. 9, Friday, Nov. 10, Monday, Jan. 15, Monday, Feb. 19 and Friday, May 10 for teacher inservice and Act 80 days.
Days that are missed for inclement weather will be made up on Nov. 28, Dec. 22, Feb. 16, March 8, April 2, April 1, March 28 and in June, as needed.