CURWENSVILLE — Although no residents signed up to speak during the public comment period of Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting, several members of the audience did comment and ask some questions about the mask mandate that went into effect Sept. 7.
Although the board chose to make masks optional for students and staff at the start of school on Aug. 26, a subsequent state order mandated that all students and staff are now required to wear masks indoors in school buildings regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said earlier this year the board had made the decision “to have a normal school year,” but that earlier decision has now been preempted by the state Department of Health’s mandate.
“Masks are not good or bad but its how we handle the mandate we are given. This is tough, but we will get through the changes that are ongoing,” Matchock said. He added that he appreciated residents’ professionalism, both at the board meeting and in previous sessions with him, while presenting their questions and concerns regarding the mandate.
He said he invited Carl Beard Jr. to attend. Beard Jr. represents the district’s solicitor, The Beard Legal Group, Altoona.
Beard said the current mandate will be revisited on Oct. 1. He said until the mandate is lifted or revised, the school district must follow the directive. He said some districts that have not complied have received letters from the state Department of Education outlining the ramifications they may face.
One member of the audience inquired if parents can sign COVID-19 releases for extra-curricular activities such as sports, why can’t a similar form be signed for the school day?
Matchock said although the mandate provides a mask exemption for medical reasons, some schools are not following the order because they are not requiring an accompanying form signed by a doctor.
“We have received a few medical waivers, but it seems some facilities don’t want to take on the liability.”
Another member of the audience said the students are suffering by being required to wear masks for long periods of time with only a few brief breaks.
“We need more mask breaks. It is not healthy for students to be wearing masks for such long periods. We understand the district’s hands are tied, but in the end the children are being harmed.”
She also noted her concern that vaccines will become mandatory for students to play sports and attend school.
Matchock said if there are changes, the district will process the information and get it out to parents as quickly as possible.