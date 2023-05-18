CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved the proposed 2023-24 budget of nearly $20 million.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said at the board’s recent meeting, the spending plan that projects next school year’s expenses at $19,964,508 and revenue at $18,667,638 is still being refined. Currently nearly $1.3 million deficit stands between the amounts of income and expenditures.
“Naturally, (the tentative budget) is a working document which will likely continue to be refined and get closer on both expenditures and revenues,” he said.
The budget expects revenue from three sources — local, $5,134,617; state, $13,094,107; and federal, $438,959
The tentative spending plan was prepared using the full inflation index adopted by the board in January. The 6.1 percent index rate was determined by the state Department of Education.
Traditionally the board approves the preliminary budget formulated with the full amount of the index and then refines the amount of any millage increase when it adopts the budget.
If a tax increase is adopted with the budget in June, directors cannot raise mills more than the 6.1 percent, or 5.4143 mills, as previously reported by district Business Manager Paul Carr.
The board could choose not to raise taxes or up to 5.4143 mills.
Matchock said, “No one is recommending the maximum increase. The board always approves the tentative budget using the full index. The board will decide on the amount, if any, when it adopts the budget. Things could change. We are keeping all options open.”
The spending plan is currently available for public inspection.
The board plans to adopt the budget at its June 15 meeting well ahead of the June 30 deadline set by the state for final budget acceptance.