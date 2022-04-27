CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved resignations, a hiring and denied a grievance filed by the teacher’s union.
The board accepted resignations for the purpose of retirement from secondary art Instructor Susan Lemmo, effective on the final day of the 2021-22 school year and part-time Custodian II D. Jean Collins, effective June 2.
Karly Sherkel was hired as an elementary music instructor. Her salary and benefits package will be Step I, which will be pro-rated for the remainder of the current school year.
Directors approved adding Jessica Bell to the district’s substitute custodial list, effective immediately upon the receipt of her clearances and paperwork.
The board denied complaint No. 2021-22-003 filed by the Curwensville Area Education Association.
In a finance committee meeting, held prior to the board’s work session and business meeting, directors reviewed the 2022-23 proposed budget. The spending plan expects revenue totaling $18,706,932 next year. That figure breaks down to $4,464,968 from local sources, $13,803,005 from the state and $438,959 in federal funds.
Expenditures total $20,586,587 leaving a deficit of $1,879,655.
Information provided by the board about challenges in creating the budget note there are dramatic increases in some areas and issues with supply chains, there is a higher enrollment at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and Curwensville’s share of the roof replacement project at the CCCTC is $89,722.
Also included in the expenses are vape detection devices costing $2,200; parking lot sealing at a cost of $24,000, line painting, $5,725; and a new truck with plow at $46,405 — a replacement for the current 1999 truck.
Work will continue to refine the spending plan. The board plans to approve the tentative spending plan at its May 12 meeting.