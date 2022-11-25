CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board is taking additional measures to discourage students from vaping.
At the directors’ recent meeting, they approved purchasing a total of six vaping detectors that will be placed in the junior/senior high school restrooms.
High School Assistant Principal Matt Kephart told the board rather than detect vaping, administrators hope to discourage the practice. He said based on what they have seen during the time the two detectors have been in operation, they believe the practice is being reduced.
He said when the sensors detect the chemicals in vape aerosols, it immediately sends out an alert to administrators that is time stamped.
“Our goal is not to catch students vaping, but to deter vaping throughout the building.
Currently, there are two detectors in high school restrooms. With the purchase from Zeptive Inc. of Burlington, Mass., there will a total of eight devices.
The cost is $1,100 each. They will be installed by district staff.
They will be paid for using a portion of the district’s allotment of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district does not have a timeline to secure the devices and installation.
“(When they are up and running) depends so much on the supply chain. Under a normal scenario, we would order them next week and have them here in three-to-four weeks. They then would be installed within the next one-to-two weeks; but from what I have seen recently that timeline is likely to be much longer,” Matchock said.