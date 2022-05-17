CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board approved a proposed spending plan for 2022-23 containing nearly $21 million in expenses.
Revenue from local, state and federal sources totals $18,786,273 — creating a deficit of $1,976,287.
The budget was prepared using an increase of 4.338 mills. The increase is equal to the five-percent inflation index calculated for the school district by the state Department of Education. Directors accepted the index several months ago. As part of the motion, the board agreed not raise taxes above the percentage.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the board traditionally approves the full millage amount represented by the index as part of the district’s proposed budget. He said by approving the millage increase doesn’t require directors adopt the full amount when the spending plan is adopted.
“The school board may choose to raise taxes anywhere within the range from zero to five-percent. Every year since I have been here the maximum amount has been approved by the board in May and the millage set in June,” he explained.
Information provided by the business office states a mill of taxes equals approximately $38,250. The millage rate is currently 86.7606. The rate was last increased for the 2017-18 school year.
The tentative budget was approved with a 7-1 vote. Director Gary Witherow said he was told at last week’s meeting of the board’s finance committee, Business Manager Paul Carr would continue to refine the spending plan and make cuts to expenses.
“I am voting no until I see what the cuts are,” he explained.
Director Doreen Hoover was absent.
Several residents spoke during the public period following the board’s vote asking directors not to raise taxes. Jerry Bloom told directors, “You need to look at how to keep costs down for the elderly yet keep the school functioning. (The district) may have to tighten its belt and wait to do projects.”
Dan McDonald said, “A tax increase would hurt a lot of people. I believe the board should put projects off a year or two. Wait for costs to go down.”
President Lois Richards credited previous boards for their work in decreasing expenses and said she believes the current board will also be diligent.
“I think its amazing previous boards hadn’t raised taxes in four years. (The board) will do its best to keep costs down,” Richards said.