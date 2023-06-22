CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of personnel matters including hirings and resignations.
With a unanimous vote, directors authorized employing Kathryn Murawski as the full-time, 12-month Jr./Sr. high school secretary, retroactive to June 5; Heather Bell as full-time, nine-month secretary, effective at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year; Gavin Leckey as full-time, 12-month computer support technician; Jody Socash and Karen Butler as full-time, nine-month classroom assistants, beginning at the start of the 2023-24 school year; and Danielle Schuler and Lori Lippert as full-time, nine-month personal care aides, effective at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
All but Bell will receive a step 1 salary and benefits package as determined by the contract between the support staff’s union and the school district. Bell is step 4.
The board also accepted resignations from business Manager Paul S. Carr, for the purpose of retirement, effective on or about Nov. 30; and cafeteria helper Lark E. McKeown, effective June 30.
Directors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Curwensville Area Education Association on the creation of girls wrestling coaching position. The new positions will align with the current varsity and junior high head coaches breakdown in the current contract between the union and the school district.
Jordan Astorino was accepted by the board as a volunteer wrestling coach, effective July 1.