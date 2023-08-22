CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board hired several staff members in preparation for the new school year.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told the board, “We are ready to start the year. We have a lot of new people and we should have all positions filled,”
Alex Chirrappa was approved by directors to be employed as a high school social studies instructor with a step 1 salary and benefits package.
Alaina Hile and Robert Deluccia Jr. were accepted to be hired as part-time custodian II positions. Both will receive step 1 salary and benefits packages.
Shawna Rishel was approved by directors to be employed as a nine-month full-time personal care aide. She too will receive a step 1 salary and benefits package.
Coaching contracts were approved for the 2023-24 school year.
Derek Dixon was approved as the head coach for varsity baseball and Michael Astorino, as head coach for girl’s varsity wrestling.
Emily Kolesar was approved by the board as a volleyball volunteer.
Directors accepted the resignation of personal care aide Danielle Schuler, effective immediately.
The board also approved a three-year contract with Baker Tilly US LLP to audit the district’s financial records. The annual cost is $35,000.
The board gave approval to deactivating the Outdoor Club and transferring any remaining funds from the club’s account to the high school student council.
Information presented at the board’s business meeting, said the club had no bylaws to direct the disbursement of its funds so the money was given to student council because its projects impact the largest amount of students.
A bid from Carnegie Food Service Equipment and Supplies for a new steamer for the cafeteria was accepted. The cost for the equipment is $33,090.