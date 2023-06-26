CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board unanimously adopted the proposed 2023-24 budget of nearly $20 million at its recent meeting. Property owners will not have a tax increase next year.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said previously, the spending plan projects next school year’s expenses at $19,928,498.58 and revenue at $18,672,426.70. The deficit between the income and costs is more than $1.2 million.
Matchock said although the shortfall is concerning, directors have formulated a plan to deal with it, if it becomes necessary.
“Naturally, any time the budget has a deficit it is concerning, but the district has built up a fund balance so that it can handle it if needed. The budget was built for worst case scenarios. In many instances we are unable to know for certain total costs, as of this date,” Matchock said.
All directors voted to approve the spending plan. Nick Kolesar and Robert Deluccia were absent.
Directors also approved a resolution setting the homestead/farmstead tax reductions for eligible district residents.
The school district received $443,846 in gambling tax funds. The amount is shared by 2,090 eligible district property owners who have filed applications to be included in the program. Each will receive a tax credit of $215.60.
Business Manager Paul Carr said eligible property owners would receive a slightly larger credit than the prior year.
“They are receiving about $1 more than the current year. The amount is usually very similar from year-to-year,” Carr said.