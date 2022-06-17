CURWENSVILLE — It took two votes, but Curwensville Area School Board adopted the nearly $21 million 2022-23 budget with a two-mill tax increase.
The vote at Thursday’s business meeting was split with a vote of 5-4. Directors Laura Pentz, Gary Witherow, Beth Caldwell and Bob Deluccia were opposed.
The board last raised taxes during the 2017-18 school year.
Caldwell said, “At a time when everything is going up. Those costs are trickling down when you get down to the little guy, he has no where to go to get any more (money).”
Pentz said she supported using the district’s fund balance to balance next year’s budget stating it would give the board time to figure out the district’s financial situation and take necessary measures.
“The fund balance is a savings account. It covers things that happen. Next year we may have to raise taxes. That is a real concern,” Pentz said.
Board members who voted for the spending plan containing the tax increase said they really didn’t want to raise the property tax millage rate but were concerned the district could require an even larger increase next year to meet its expenses.
“I am concerned if the board waits it could increase chances that a greater increase will be needed,” Director Amy Finn said.
Board President Lois Richards said since the board approved a tentative budget with a four-mill tax increase, she has been speaking with district residents about the possibility of millage going up. Richards said the residents told her they are not surprised the board believes a tax increase is required to help balance next year’s spending.
“I talked with a lot of people,” she said. “They told me they know everything has gone up. They don’t understand how the board has been able to go for five years without increasing taxes.”
Richards said she believes none of the directors wanted to raise taxes but felt they had no other options.
“At last night’s finance committee meeting, it seemed like a funeral. No one wants to raise taxes,” Richards said.
An earlier vote to adopt the spending plan with no tax increase failed with a 4-5 vote. Directors John Evanko, Finn, Doreen Hoover, Nick Kolesar and Richards voting no.
The two mills will add about $70,000 to next year’s income and bring the millage rate to 0.088761.
Because Clearfield County assesses property at 25% of appraised value, Business Manager Paul Carr reported, with the two-mill increase, a median property in the district, valued at $51,000, would be taxed on $12,750 of that value. That owner would have $25.50 added to its annual tax bill of $1,106.20.
The spending plan expects revenue of $18,738,128.40 and expenses of $20,760,360.25.