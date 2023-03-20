CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board accepted resignations for the purpose of retirement from two support staff members.
At its recent meeting, the board approved written withdrawals from classroom Aide Nancy Johnston and copy Aide Sharon Riddle. Both are effective the final day of the 2022-23 school year, June 2.
Directors authorized employing Casey Holland as a personal care aide beginning as soon as the district receives her clearances and appropriate paperwork. Chris Kurtz was hired as the new girl’s varsity soccer head coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
The board heard a presentation from representatives of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Skills USA organization and its advisor Jerome Mick. The four students reported how beneficial the organization has been to them personally and how what they have learned will benefit their future careers.
During his report, Superintendent Ron Matchock reported one of the compressors for the cafeteria freezers malfunctioned. He said determinations are underway about whether to make a repair or replace the freezer. “This will be challenging and whatever we decide will not happen fast. Our only choice is how we remedy the situation.”
He said the cost to replace the compressor is approximately $15,000 and it may be more cost effective to replace the freezer.
Currently, the food from the freezer is being stored in a refrigerated trailer provided by CCCTC. “We want to thank CCCTC for providing the trailer. If the quotes for a (new) freezer are in the ballpark we will be storing food for a while and will need to look at renting commercial freezer space,” he explained.