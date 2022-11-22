CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved several staff resignations at its recent meeting.
Directors accepted withdrawals from high school special education Instructor Lisa Nelen; technology Administrator Aaron Prisk and head girl’s soccer Coach Madison Williams. Nelen’s last day is Jan. 2. Prisk’s final day is to be determined and William’s is effective immediately.
The board approved Prisk serving as an independent technology contractor to the district.
Jason Wos was hired as an assistant junior high girl’s basketball coach and Steve Dimmick as assistant coach for junior high boy’s basketball. Both positions are effective during the 2022-23 school year.
Directors set Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. as the date and time for the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.