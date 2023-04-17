CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Area School Board accepted resignations from several instructors and members of the district’s support staff.
At the board accepted withdrawals for the purpose of retirement from secondary Spanish Teacher Carrie Tonelli, elementary Teacher Melony Maines, Custodian Robert Graham and high school office Secretary Becky Bloom.
Tonelli’s resignation is effective at the close of the current school year. Maines will not return for the 2023-24 school year in regards to an early retirement memorandum of understanding, Graham’s is effective Oct. 24 with leave to begin in June 19 and Bloom’s is effective Aug. 18.
Secondary geometry and psychology Instructor Audrey Thomas was approved by the board as the district’s psychologist effective upon completion of the required certification. In a related matter, the board accepted a MOU in regards to the position.
Directors authorized hiring Derek Dixon as head baseball coach, retroactive to March 20 for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with his salary to be pro-rated. Dixon previously served as the assistant head junior varsity baseball coach.
Donald “Bear” Stewart was hired as assistant head junior varsity baseball coach, retroactive to March 20. He will serve in the position for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. His pay will be calculated according upon his completion of all required clearances and paperwork.
Matt Brown was approved as a volunteer baseball coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season upon the district’s receipt of required clearances and paperwork.
Directors increased the rate for the Fairman Center supervisor to $15 per hour and increased the substitute teacher’s daily rate, effective immediately, to $120 per day and $130 per day after 20 days worked non-consecutively. Previously district paid $100 per day to substitute teachers and $110 per day after 20 days.
The board approved submitting the district’s flexible instruction day program for the 2023-24 school year to the state Department of Education.
Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the program is due June 1 to PDE and must be approved by directors before it can be submitted.
“This is used on snow days. We are not required to do this but we can use up to five (flexible instruction days). The district doesn’t automatically use one on a snow day. It depends if students have their Chrome Books with them. If it’s a surprise snow day we don’t do it,” he explained.