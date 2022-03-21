CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board accepted the resignation of a Curwensville Area Elementary School instructor.
At Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting, directors approved the withdrawal of music teacher Elizabeth Heckman, effective May 9.
The board approved waiving all fees associated with the use of the high school gymnasium for a volleyball tournament Saturday, March 26, sponsored by the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Skills USA to benefit the Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship families.
Following a presentation to the board, directors heard the group wants to raise funds for REST for the group that helps grandparents and other family members with resources needed to raise children. The group plans to enter details about the project into the Skills USA competition.
Directors approved Josh Tkacik as the varsity boy’s basketball coach for the 2022-23 season; Dawna Wheeler as the assistant junior high softball coach for the 2021-22 season retroactive to Feb. 17; and Jason Luzier as a volunteer softball coach for the 2021-22 softball season.
The board also rescheduled the April combined work session and meeting to Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.