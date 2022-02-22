CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of personnel items at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting.
The board accepted the resignation of head basketball Coach Matt Wassil, effective at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Directors authorized the hiring of Ryan Thomas as the district’s trainer and physical education instructor, and Carrie Warren as a full-time classroom aide. Both hirings are effective immediately upon the district’s receipt of clearances and associated paperwork.
Personal for the upcoming musical was approved by the board. They include Joni Bartell and Kathy Graham, advertising; Brandy Billotte, choreography; and Emma Van Allen, Kellie Long, Kayla Pennington, Todd Sprout, Bob Shearer, Jay Zimmerman, Cindy Penvose, Gary Wilsoncroft and Brent Register, pit crew.
Assistant coaches and volunteers for spring sports were accepted by directors. They are: baseball, Isaac Graham, assistant varsity; Derrick Dixon, assistant head junior varsity; Mike Sutika, assistant junior varsity; and volunteers, R.J. Olson, Jesse Husted and Don “Bear” Stewart.
Softball, Jason Butler, assistant varsity; Darlene Pennington, assistant head junior varsity; Shannon Siple, assistant head junior high and volunteers, Abby Pentz, Tess Bloom, Brian Warren, Cory Siple and Nicole Rowles.
The board extended the contract with head varsity football Coach James Thompson for three years beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Directors unanimously denied the Curwensville Area Education Association’s grievance.
The board increased the hourly wage for substitute school nurses to $15, effective immediately.