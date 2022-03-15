CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority issued a statement at its recent meeting in response to a customer’s request not to be billed for reserving a wastewater equivalent dwelling unit.
The customer reported at the authority’s February meeting that a number of years ago, he was told by the previous office manager if he paid a fee reserving the unit for a trailer he purchased, he would not be billed a monthly fee until he began using it.
The authority requested additional time to look into the matter. Chairman Rick Carfley issued a statement.
“After reviewing the rules and regulations and the date of the sale of the (customer’s) property, we have no choice but to begin billing the trailer the quarterly rate. If the customer wants to disconnect the trailer, he can, but should be aware he will be responsible for a tap fee if someone wants to live in the trailer again.”
Members learned work is continuing on a funding application to complete the second phase of its wastewater collection system upgrade.
Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD of Huntingdon told authority members work is continuing on the design for the project in order to submit a funding request to the state’s Infrastructure Investment Authority in time for its May deadline.
Glitzer reported, “We are making good progress.” He said his company is working on getting the drawings completed for the project.
If funding is secured it would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines. The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of Curwensville but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
The authority also approved submitting an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Assessment grant. If the application is approved the authority plans to use money funds to purchase a truck, camera and a jet to replace similar equipment that is several years old, Plant Operator Dave Clark said.