CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Municipal Authority scaled back the scope of work for the second phase of a project to upgrade wastewater collection lines and manholes in Curwensville Borough.
At its recent meeting, members reviewed the project with project Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD, Huntingdon. Glitzer reported bids, opened July 18, for the work were much higher than the estimate.
After a consultation with representatives of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, Glitzer said the authority had several options to balance the nearly $2.5 million Pennvest funding package with the bid of nearly $3 million received for the work.
“I did discuss this with Pennvest and they said there would be no additional grant funds awarded to the authority. They said the authority could seek an additional low-interest loan to make up the difference.”
He said if the authority could not afford the additional debt service, it had no choice but to reduce the scope of work –a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines throughout Curwensville.
The bulk of the work is to be done in the South Side area of the borough, but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes, which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
If members choose to decrease the amount of work to be done, the authority would also need to seek permission from Pennvest and the state Department of Environmental Protection, before work could begin.
Authority members could also reject the funding package offered by Pennvest and reapply for funding for the original scope of work.
“The authority could decline the funding originally offered and reapply for the full project with a higher cost estimate however it would be subject to grant availability,” Glitzer said.
Glitzer said the authority would need an additional $1.3 million over the bid cost to complete the project as it was designed.
Glitzer said after speaking with wastewater plant Manager Dave Clark, he was recommending the authority keep portions of the project that would reduce inflow and infiltration, noting that would include manhole rehabilitation and replacement of clay pipes. These measures, that would likely be approved by DEP, would eliminate any overflow at the treatment plant.
The remaining work that was eliminated from the original project including upgrades to the treatment plant could be combined into another grant request sent to Pennvest. He said the current application period closes Oct. 3.
Clark said his only concerns would be many of the items of the plant are antiquated and need to be replaced immediately. “I am also concerned any (future) funding offer would be more loan and less grant because the meat of the project is in the first project.
Glitzer said Pennvest sets aside a specific amount of grant money for each funding round so the amount of grant funding awarded for projects is determined on the amount of projects applying.
“I think (a second application) is still a better option than to ask for more grant funding. I believe it would be a guaranteed no,” he said.
The authority with a unanimous vote, approved reducing the scope of work for the project, provided approval is given by Pennvest and DEP. Glitzer said once both agencies give their ok, a notice of intent to award could be issued to C&R Directional Boring, Clearfield, the low bidder for the project.