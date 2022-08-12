CURWENSVILLE SAFETY DRILL

Police vehicles parked in front of the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School will be a common sight Monday, Aug. 22, as the district hosts a first responders safety drill. The drill will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District will be testing its student and staff safety measures by hosting a drill during the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 22.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors there has been an eight-year hiatus since the district held a full on-site training for first responders.

