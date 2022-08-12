CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District will be testing its student and staff safety measures by hosting a drill during the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 22.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors there has been an eight-year hiatus since the district held a full on-site training for first responders.
“We haven’t done this in eight years and it is recommended it be done periodically,” he said. “This will allow emergency responders to become familiar with the school and test the equipment and cameras.”
Teams will enter the school complex responding to a test call for a faux active shooter. District staff will respond or follow protocol and remain in a lockdown scenario during the drill.
Approximately 30 staff members will serve as victims during various drills. Some of those feigning injuries will be treated on site; others will be transported by ambulance or medical helicopter to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
“This will allow healthcare workers to train as well as law enforcement,” Matchock said. “This will be a lot of work but it is very much needed.”
In addition to a full district staff, there will be a combined response by emergency management, state and local police department officers, fire departments and the hospital.
“The facility will be provided for training on multiple school scenarios. Response teams will be composed of groups made up of all possible responders for school safety,” Matchock stated.
Matchock said the district would be using various means to ensure that most members of the community are aware of the drill.
“We want to inform the community and make sure they are aware that this will be going on and the area near the school will be blocked off,” he said.