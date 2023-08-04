CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Area School District is hosting a summer meal program. Meals will be provided to all children, age 18 and younger, without charge.
Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday in the high school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those eating lunch should enter through door No. 6.
No meals are served on Fridays.
Weekend meals will be distributed Thursdays. Meal kits can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at door No. 6.
A variety of fresh and canned fruits and vegetables and a choice of milk will be served with each summer meal.
The menu for the week of Aug. 7 is:
MONDAY, Aug. 7, Fish, green beans, peaches.
TUESDAY, Aug. 8, Pulled pork sandwich, peas, pears.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9, Chicken patty sandwich, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY, Aug. 10, Quesadilla, carrots, pineapple.