GRAMPIAN — The Curwensville Area Historical Society will sponsor a historical tour of Grampian on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 5 p.m.
The tour will be a combination of sitting, walking and driving. Participants should meet at Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian. A $5 per person donation is requested.
Historical Society Co-President Jennifer Tubbs said, “During the tour, we will hear from some historical characters and several speakers about Grampian’s history. We will be inside the building to see some pictures and then the tour will go outside the building and drive to the final stop. ”
Tubbs said a historical tour of Grampian conducted several years ago was well received.
“We did a historical walk of Grampian years ago and it went very well. That walk focused on the town’s churches. This walk will focus on some of the people and local farms,” she explained, adding, “Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out for an evening of history, some tall takes and some insight into the days-gone-by people of Grampian.”
Tubbs said the society has been working hard to offer various programs to the community.
“We recently had the third in our series of Sitting Tours of Curwensville. The subject was quarries and the speaker was J. Duane Test. He brought in many old pictures of the quarries, explaining how they worked and what life was like for the people who worked there. Many people who attended said that there were numerous pictures that he shared that they have never seen before. There was a good attendance and the video of the talk is on the Curwensville Historical Society Facebook page.”
The society will meet May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Area High School. The group also has a genealogy club that meets periodically. For additional information visit the society’s Facebook page.