CURWENSVILLE — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Curwensville Area High School’s Alumni Association is preparing its return to hosting its annual banquet.
President Robert Straw said the alumni’s last banquet was held in 2019. This year the banquet will be held Saturday, May 27 at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s cafeteria. Any alumni of the of the high school is welcome to attend.
Reservations may be made at alumni@curwensville.org. An invitation is also posted on the alumni page at the school district’s website, www.curwensville.org.
The guest speaker will be alumnus Levi Abrino. Abrino is a writer and director, based in Los Angeles, Calif. He is currently writing and producing Apple TV+’s Emmy-award-winning series, “Ghostwriter.”
Straw said the planning committee has been working hard to prepare to offer the banquet in 2023.
“The banquet has always been a great opportunity for the graduating seniors and alumni to connect. Since the pandemic began, the association has existed with no presentation of awards or meetings. The time spent honoring the seniors, listening to the banquet’s alumnus speaker, and awarding scholarships is best spent when together. As the country’s oldest -continuously operating high school alumni association, it is important Curwensville Area High School’s Alumni Association members spend time with CAHS seniors in hopes of sparking their interest to remain active within the alumni community of Curwensville for years to come,” he explained.
The association plans to award several scholarships to members of CAHS’ class of 2023. Since 1960, the association has awarded approximately $400,000 to high school graduates. “It doesn’t plan to stop any time soon,” Straw said, adding, “In 2022, the association gave six scholarships totaling $2,000 each. Despite the pandemic destroying chances of everyone getting together and celebrating the seniors- it remained a top priority of the association to help with some of the cost of post-secondary education to some deserving graduates.”
In addition to Straw, the association’s officers are, JT Irwin, first vice president; Fred Redden, second vice president; Jake Stiles, third vice president; Martha Swales Tozer, treasurer and banquet chairwoman; Rebecca Stadtmiller Anderson, assistant treasurer; Janice Shaw Litz, executive secretary; Sharon Pearcy Welker, recording secretary; Susan Schalk Wingard, reservations chairwoman; and Andrew Starr, Alec Starr, Shelia Chidboy Williams, Carrie Richards Wood and Brittany Lezzer Sopic, trustees.