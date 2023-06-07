CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School held its annual awards day ceremony May 31.
The following awards were presented:
- American Legion scholarship, Josh Bloom and Ashlynn Bloom, $250 each.
- American Legion Auxiliary scholarship, Skylar Pentz, $500.
- Andrew and Veryl Sutika, Alaina McCracken, Ayden Sutika, Daniel McGarry and Elizabeth Palmer, $250 each.
- Andy Evanko memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, $1,200.
- Betty and James Bonsall educational trust scholarship, Ayden Sutika, $2,000.
- Brenda L. Clapsaddle Thornhill memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, $750.
- Caramela charitable trust scholarship, Emily Smeal, $1,250.
- Carfley/Buhler scholarship award, Landon Duke and Emily Smeal, $500 each.
- Christopher S. Askey memorial scholarship, Dakota LeFort, $500.
- Class of 1993- Drew Edwards memorial scholarship, Landon Duke, $500.
- Clearfield County Counselor’s Association scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, $300.
- Clearfield Rotary Club scholarship, Landon Duke, $1,000.
- CNB scholarship, Sapphire Bias, $500.
- Curwensville Area Education Association scholarship, Tiffany Bloom, $500.
- Curwensville Business and Professional Women scholarship, Kallee Gausman, $1,500.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Baseball scholarship, Ayden Sutika and Chris Fegert, $250 each; and Nik Fegert, $150.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Basketball scholarship, Ty Colton and Daniel McGarry, $500 each; and Ayden Sutika, $400.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Cheerleading scholarship, Emily Smeal and Tiffany Bloom, $150; and Ashlynn Bloom, $50.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Football scholarship, Chase Irwin, Damian Brady, Carson Spencer, Josh Bloom and Daniel McGarry, $200 each.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Girls Basketball scholarship, Skylar Pentz, $450; and Jaiden Weber-Herring.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Girls Soccer scholarship, Abby Rebar, Haylee Mullins, Jaiden Weber-Herring and Cierra Caldwell, $300 each; and Sandy McCracken and Maizy Hoover, $150 each.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Golf scholarship, Skylar Pentz, $250; Zachary Peters, Kaceton Ciamacco and Landon Bailor, $200 each; Ty Colton and Phin Mileski, $150 each; Ayden Sutika, $100; Caleb Olosky, $50.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Softball scholarship, Kaylie Shaw, Shyanne Rudy and Teagan Harzinski, $100 each.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Volleyball scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer and Jorja Fleming, $200 each.
- Curwensville Golden Tide Wrestling scholarship, Damian Brady, Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and J.D. Strong, $400 each; and Maizy Hoover, $100.
- Curwensville High School Class of 1957 memorial scholarship, Alex Smith, $300.
- Curwensville Lions Club scholarship, Maizy Hoover, $500.
- Curwensville VFW scholarship, Cierra Caldwell and Dane Johnston, $500 each.
- Curwensville Woman’s Club fine arts scholarship, Tiffany Bloom, $750.
- Curwensville Youth Football scholarship, Ayden Sutika and Daniel McGarry, $500 each.
- Daniel C. Huber memorial science scholarship, Claireese Richards, $1,250.
- Darlene Kimball merit award, Jorja Fleming, Emily Smeal, Claireese Richards, Tiffany Bloom, Ashlynn Bloom, Elizabeth Palmer, Maizy Hoover, Sandy McCracken, Jaiden Weber-Herring and Kaylee Nelen, $100 each.
- Dr. Fred S. Read memorial scholarship, Alex Kunkle, $1,000.
- Edward Arthur Rafferty American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632 memorial scholarship, J.D. Strong, $500.
- Eileen C. Withey memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, $1,000.
- Ernestine Naddeo Nurses memorial scholarship, Ariana Mullaney, $500.
- Faye L. and Amos B. Tate memorial scholarship, Henry Mendat, $500.
- Florence Jones memorial scholarship, Alaina McCracken and Kaitlyn Hoover, $500 each.
- Fred and Alma Ardary memorial scholarship, Madison Sheeder and Lydia Swatsworth, $500 each.
- Friday Night Lights Bill Williams memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, Claireese Richards, Kaylee Nelen and Jorja Fleming, $500 each.
- Gary T. “G.T.” Waroquier Football scholarship, Daniel McGarry and Josh Bloom, $500 each.
- Grampian Lions Club scholarship, Alex Smith and Ayden Sutika, $500 each.
- Harry Rowles memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, Ayden Sutika, Teagan Harzinski, Emma Gill, Kendra Turner, Abby Rebar, Rachel Grimes, Landon Bailor, Jorja Fleming and Kaylee Nelen.
- Helmbold & Stewart Insurance business scholarship, Kallee Gausman, $500.
- John “Jack” Riddle memorial scholarship, Kaylee Nelen, $500.
- John B. Gates memorial scholarship, Claireese Richards and Landon Duke, $7,500 each.
- Katrina Seaburn memorial scholarship, Emily Smeal, Teagan Harzinski and Elizabeth Palmer, $500 each.
- Kujawa memorial scholarship, Ayden Sutika, $1,000.
- Life Fast Forward scholarship, Sapphire Bias, $500.
- Moshannon Valley Corrections Center scholarship, Bree Bloom, Haylee Mullins, BreAnn Heaton, Sandy McCracken, Cierra Caldwell and Dane Johnston, $700 each.
- National Honor Society scholarship, Rachel Grimes and Elizabeth Palmer, $500 each.
- RayMark Broadcasting scholarship, Sapphire Bias, $500.
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. scholarship, Cory Floyd and Alex Smith, $500 each.
- Richard and Elizabeth Cunningham memorial scholarship, Jaiden Weber-Herring and Daniel McGarry, $1,000 each.
- Shirley A. Rowles Miller memorial scholarship, Elizabeth Palmer, $2,000 each.
- TFCU Rachelle Edmiston scholarship, Claireese Richards, $2,500.
- James Lee memorial scholarship, Sapphire Bias, $500.
- Janet McCracken Hansard memorial scholarship, Lydia Swatsworth, $1,000.
- Jennifer Anne Duttry memorial scholarship, Abby Rebar, $2,500.