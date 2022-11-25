CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has an innovative solution to the problem of a lack of substitute bus drivers.
At the board’s recent meeting, directors approved a commercial driver’s licensing program with the intent of securing additional substitute bus operators.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district would partner with Kip’s Bus Service and CDL Testing, Curwensville, to provide the certification program, with both sharing the costs.
“This would give the bus company and school district emergency drivers that would be on hand when Kip’s is short drivers due to illness, call-offs or other circumstances. Kip’s will always use its regular drivers first, but if they are not available and a trip or even a regular bus run is going to be cancelled, we could then possibly provide a district emergency bus driver, preventing having to cancel the trip, athletic event or bus run,” he explained.
There are several current employees of the school district who are interested in serving as bus driver substitutes, Matchock said.
“I would like the board to approve this before we roll it out to the staff. If this is approved, it will be done over Christmas break,” Matchock said.