CURWENSVILLE — A unique partnership between school students and an American Legion auxiliary is supplying a need to send Christmas gifts to needy children around the world.
American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 Auxiliary of Grampian is collaborating with Curwensville Area Elementary School’s fifth grade classes to pay a portion of the postage that allows shoeboxes packed with gifts to be sent around the world as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child.
According to information on the effort’s website, the mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches worldwide to share the good news of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations. This year, the program is requesting a donation of $10 per box to cover shipping and other program costs.
Instructor Alicia Wischuck said fifth graders have been filling up shoeboxes for the effort for five years. They got started when students were exploring ways they could serve others.
“Fifth grade was interested in performing a service project rather than participating in a gift exchange. At the time we started Operation Christmas Child it was a newer initiative in our area,” she explained.
Wischuck said each year, the project is introduced to the students and those who want to participate take home a box to pack along with the information about what can be included inside. Students then return the boxes by the specified date.
While there is no official lesson about the shoeboxes, she said many students are already aware of the drive and how it works. There is also a class discussion about generosity.
“Teachers stress to the students that giving is better than receiving. We also like to point out that many kids around the world are grateful to receive the things that our students may take for granted,” Wischuck noted, adding, “Students are always very proud of themselves and are excited to send the boxes off.
Monday was collection day and students sent off more than 60 boxes to the drive.
Wischuck said the collaboration between students and the auxiliary began several years ago.
“The auxiliary President Barbara McCracken contacted me and during the first years, it sponsored items to be packed in the boxes. After a discussion with her, we decided a more efficient way members could help us was to make a monetary donation to help cover the shipping costs,” she explained.
Auxiliary Treasurer Julie Farwell said in addition to caring for military veterans part of the auxiliary’s outreach is service to children. She said the auxiliary raises funds for its many projects in a number of ways including raffles and bake sales held throughout the year.
“We are always glad to help the students,” she said when she delivered the check to the class.
Fifth grade Instructor Tina Fleming said teachers will also be contributing to the postage cost by hosting a dress down day later this week where teachers will make a contribution for the privilege to wear jeans to school. She said the proceeds will be donated for postage for the fifth grade classes’ project and the Curwensville Area High School shop classes who also contribute shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child.