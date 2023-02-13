CURWENSVILLE — A story, read by Curwensville Area Elementary School’s fourth grade classes, served as an inspiration for a Valentine Day’s remembrance for residents of Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Fourth grade instructor Kristin Coudriet said students recently read and discussed the story “Aguinaldo” by Lulu Delacre. The story is about a young girl, Marilla, whose class is going on a field trip to a nursing home.
Marilla tries to avoid the trip because it brings back sad memories of her grandmother but reluctantly goes. While there she meets a resident and receives the gift of a new friendship.
After reading the story, Coudriet said the students were motivated to create valentines for the facility’s residents and she was able to use the gesture to help them observe the 100th day of school.
“In the story, students made cards called “aguinaldos” to give to the residents. To celebrate the 100th day of school, our classes’ goal was to make 100 valentines to give to Ridgeview residents. In the story, students read how friendships developed as a result of the trip and cards that were given. Our students were inspired to do something similar.”
Coudriet said during each reading class rotation, students worked on their valentines. She said they used brightly colored paper and their personal artwork to embellish each creation. Many of the students also used pictures cut from magazines and created a corresponding verse they wrote on each valentine.
“Students put forth such sweet sentiments in their writing and pictures. A copy of their valentine was sent home for parents to see, as they should be very proud of each of their children’s heart-felt valentine,” she said.
Coudriet delivered the valentines Friday after the close of the school day.
She said the students wanted to deliver them in person but it just wasn’t feasible to do so. Students in classes will have a future opportunity for an in-person visit to Ridgeview as the school’s sixth grade classes pay a visit there each year near Christmastime to visit with residents and sing.
When asked what she believed students learned from the project, Coudriet said, “Students learned they can make a difference in someone’s life even though they don’t even know them. While they worked, they talked fondly about their own grandparents, family, and neighbors. I think this reminded them to visit and spread kindness to those they know.”
Coudriet said she and her fellow fourth grade instructors, Todd Butler, Lauren Haag and Mike Sutika, encourage their students to be kind.
“Students create posters with inspirational quotes and hang them around the school during the state System of School Assessment testing season. We also celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day with a time of reading aloud and a follow-up activity to build better relationships with others,” she noted
Coudriet said she believes it is important for students to model kindness both in and out of school.
“These acts remind students small acts of kindness can make a difference in others. Children need to know how truly special they are and how the things they do are appreciated by others, especially older generations,” she said.