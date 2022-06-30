Clearfield County Conservation District celebrated the completion of a large-scale project by Pifer Road in Lawrence Township.
The project was a culvert replacement on Fork Run, according to Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program Specialist Mark Lyons.
“As far as projects I’ve administered with the district, this one has probably the largest environmental implications by far,” Lyons said at a meeting.
Previously, the 17-foot stream passed through a four-foot pipe. “If you do the math on that, it doesn’t really add up,” Lyons remarked.
The stream backed up. Suspended material deposit occurred when the natural flow slowed, which led to hundreds of feet of aquatic habitat being buried, he noted.
“In addition, the undersized culvert created what we call a fire hose effect,” Lyons said in an email. “During significant yearly rain events, it would create flood conditions, and water would build up at the inlet like a dam, pressurizing the water exiting the small pipe. This created a very large scour hole, deepening and disrupting natural stream dynamics.”
All of these issues were particularly problematic for the water section that was identified as an eastern brook trout strong hold. Lyons noted that while the scour hole opened up some trout habitat, the old culvert, hanging above the water level, prevented trout from traveling upstream for food and habitat.
The road also suffered from the previous conditions, washing out a couple times a year, Lyons stated.
The new structure was designed at 23 feet wide, which gave enough space for the stream to pass, along with space to make a reconstructed stream bottom.
The project cost around $210,000 or $220,000 Lyons estimated. The district contributed about $208,000, with Lawrence Township covering the remaining cost. The largest extra expense was a temporary bridge, which was necessary due to the large size of the pipe.
“Luckily we had a temporary bridge in here because it really assisted in the process of dropping this in,” Lyons said.
The Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program aims to preserve roadways by addressing potential erosion issues, he noted. The roadway will benefit from the attention to stream issues.
“The main idea behind this project was fixing the stream and putting the roadway back when we were done,” Lyons stated in an email. “The new structure has now opened up 2.8 miles of upstream aquatic habitat to brook trout and other aquatic species. Natural stream discharge rates have also been restored to this section of stream. Overtime, it is our hope that this change in flow will erase years of unnaturally deposited material and restore the affected section back to its natural state, uncovering stream bottom habitat previously buried under sediment.”