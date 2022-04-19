CHESTER HILL — A cruise-in, which began in Philipsburg Borough, may move to Chester Hill Borough this year.
The cruise-in’s organizer, Eric Bordas, approached Chester Hill Borough Council seeking permission to host the event on Rowland Avenue/Second Street.
The cruise-in started in 2021 on North Front Street in Philipsburg. It was intended to return to the same location this year.
The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation recently withdrew their request for the cruise-in street closure. This followed Bordas’ decision to no longer seek sponsorship with the organization following a disagreement. Philipsburg Borough Council accepted the PRC’s withdrawal, which created confusion about the event’s status.
“I would love to bring it to Chester Hill instead of going back and begging them for the street closure again,” Bordas told Chester Hill council.
There is a raffle for the event that is a partnership effort with Chester Hill Hose Co. The event would be near the fire company if approved.
Bordas requested cars be allowed to cruise into the area, impacting traffic from the Dollar General (with the entrance still open) and from Tracy’s Tanning down. The event would be July 2, tentatively from noon to 5 p.m.
Council asked for more information and copies of insurance certificates. It plans to meet April 26 to discuss the matter further.
In unrelated business, Chester Hill Borough approved an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license for a planned Snappy’s convenience store off Walton Street.
Previously the request was to transfer a liquor license from Lawrence Township. This deal fell through, so the transfer is from an establishment in Brady Township. This will be the third liquor license in Chester Hill Borough.
Council also approved getting a credit card, $1,000 limit, for small purchases from the secretary. It will be stored under safekeeping at the borough building.
Code Enforcement Officer Billy Carpenter announced it’s spring cleaning season. People must take care of their junk as he begins making the rounds. Carpenter noted this process is not selective, adding he has even written up his father in the past.