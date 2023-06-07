Area residents are invited to relive Clearfield’s rich history by bringing their vehicles downtown to make a trip around the block.
Cruise Downtown Clearfield is observing its fifth anniversary, Friday, June 9, according to organizer Logan Cramer III. The fun is from 5-9 p.m.
“It’s not really a cruise-in, it’s more like we used to do sort of thing back in the 1970s and 1980s. This is my fifth year of putting this event together. It’s hard to believe five years have gone by and people are still lining the streets to watch the cars go by,” Cramer said.
The event will include a live radio broadcast from 5-7 p.m., a boot drive to support Clearfield and Lawrence Township fire departments, and the opportunity to register to win a two-hour slingshot rental.
Cramer said participants can then drive to the Clearfield Driving Park and visit the Grove Stage for live music at the Central Pennsylvania Food and Music Fest. Music will be provided by the Clairvoyants from 7-10 p.m.
Event sponsors are C Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Visit Clearfield County and Passport Radio.