A Woodland man who accidentally shot himself was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry for illegally possessing a firearm.
James Robert Smeal, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of firearm carried without a license (loaded) — a misdemeanor of the first degree.
His attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, asked Cherry to not sentence Smeal to state prison. Shaw said Smeal is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge when he was 19 years old.
He said his client served jail time for that offense and ever since then has been a productive member of society and has had no offenses until this incident.
Shaw said Smeal is currently employed at Appalachian Wood Products and his supervisors have sent letters to the court on his behalf. Shaw said a state prison sentence would cause Smeal to lose his job and ruin his life.
Inmates at the Clearfield County Jail can get work release if they qualify.
“It would be unjust to send him to state prison for this,” Shaw said.”I don’t think this is the role of the justice system.”
Smeal’s father also spoke on his son’s behalf. He said his son has worked hard to get over his past offense and the felony conviction continues to impact where he can be employed. He said it was a miracle that Smeal wasn’t seriously injured or killed in the accident.
Smeal also spoke on his behalf and “begged” for the court’s mercy, and asked to be given a county sentence.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said gun crimes are serious offenses, but said the court does take into account the defendant’s employment status when deciding on a place of incarceration. Sayers said the commonwealth would leave it to the court’s discretion.
Cherry said because Smeal has had no offenses for the past 7.5 years, he would not sentence him to state prison. But said Cherry warned that if Smeal has any parole violations, no matter how small, whether it be failing to report to probation, or failing to complete counseling or testing positive for alcohol or drugs, or committing a new crime, he will send him to state prison.
Cherry then sentenced him to serve 11.5 months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years consecutive probation. He also fined him $500 plus court costs, and prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without permission from the probation department and prohibited him from entering any bars. He is also required to complete all counseling as recommended by the probation department.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. state troopers responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a report of an accidental shooting.
Smeal suffered a gunshot would to his upper right arm. Smeal said he went to the shooting range with his grandfather to watch him shoot. While at the range he said his grandfather went to holster his pistol but he dropped it, causing the gun to discharge, hitting him in the arm.
Troopers interviewed Smeal’s grandfather at the hospital. He said he was going to leave his residence when Smeal approached him and told him he was target shooting behind the house when he accidentally shot himself.
He said Smeal asked him to say he was the one who was shooting the gun and he dropped it, causing him to be struck in the arm with the bullet. He said Smeal asked him to do this because he was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Troopers returned to the Emergency Room and interviewed Smeal a second time. Smeal then admitted he was target shooting alone when he dropped the gun, causing the gun to go off.