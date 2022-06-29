Daniel George Myers Jr., 43, of Woodland who is accused of encouraging a juvenile to assault another juvenile, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 14, Clearfield Borough Police received a call about a fight that occurred in an alley (Morris Street) and the back parking lot of the former Riverview Bank in Downtown Clearfield.
Police obtained a video of the mutual fight. In the video, a 16-year-old male juvenile and another male juvenile square off to fight. In the video, Myers is also at the scene and he is cursing and encouraging the 16-year-old to assault his rival and knock his teeth out.
As the two combatants fight in the video, Myers continues to curse and give instructions to the 16-year-old. He instructs the 16-year-old to punch and kick his opponent in the teeth and groin. Myers tells him there are only two rules, the first rule is there are no rules and the second rule is if he loses this fight Myers would beat him up again himself, so he might as well fight.
At one point during the fight, the other juvenile begins to walk away. Myers tells the 16-year-old to not let him leave and punch him in the back of the head, so the two juveniles square off again.
Myers eventually tells the 16-year-old to pick up a metal post and attack the other juvenile. The 16-year-old grabs the post and the other juvenile runs away. The 16-year-old chases after him with the post and eventually throws the post at him.
Myers and the 16-year-old then walk away. As they get ready to cross the road Myers tells the 16-year-old that the next time he runs into the other juvenile, he (the 16-year-old) will kill him.
Myers is charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children — both misdemeanors of the second degree; criminal solicitation -simple assault and criminal solicitation-recklessly endangering other person — both misdemeanors of the second degree; and criminal solicitation-simple assault — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Myers is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. He is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.