Robert P. Roach, 36, of Woodland who assaulted a 60-year-old woman in a road rage incident in Lawrence Township, was sentenced to state prison yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Roach pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — a felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of 12 years in state prison.
Cherry made this sentence consecutive to the two-to-four year state prison sentence Roach received for violating his probation, giving Roach a total of five to 16 years in state prison.
On May 11 at approximately 4:17 p.m., Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to the area of Long John’s Silvers along Daisy Street for a reported assault.
The victim reported she was driving on state Route 879 near Sheetz when a male in a Jeep started tailgating her and was making rude gestures. She called 911 and pulled into the parking lot of Long John Silvers to get some help.
Roach followed her into the parking lot and rammed his vehicle into hers, causing Roach’s vehicle to flip over.
Roach then got out of his car and began yelling at the victim and struck her in the face several times with a closed fist.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police and state troopers arrived on scene at 4:26 p.m. and arrested Roach.
Police spoke to the victim, who had bruising on her face and she appeared to be in shock over the trauma that had just occurred. The victim said she didn’t know why her attacker was upset and had targeted her.
When interviewed, Roach said his ex-fiancee and her boyfriend are harassing him, so when he saw them driving in a car he followed them. When they tried to get away he rammed their vehicle and attacked his fiancee’s boyfriend, punching him in the face several times.
The victim spoke at the hearing. She was emotional and recounted the events of the day.
“All I wanted to do was pick up my groceries,” the victim said.
She told Roach she is glad he is behind bars, but said he deserves more than he received and said he should receive at least five years in jail.
She said when he rammed his vehicle into the driver’s side of her vehicle, his vehicle came within a few inches of striking her in the head. And when he broke her window, started scratching and striking her in the face and trying to drag her through the window through her hair, she fought back.
“It’s a miracle of God you didn’t kill me,” the victim said.
And although there were about 20 witnesses, only one man tried to help her. The victim said she doesn’t the Good Samaritan’s name said she wanted to thank him for what he did and the police officers who treated her very well.
She said she suffered a concussion and it took five weeks for her face to heal; and every day since the incident she has had to struggle to get her life back.
Roach’s attorney, Chris Pentz of Clearfield, called it a “horrible” incident and said his client was in a methamphetamine-induced delusion and didn’t intend to hurt the victim.
Roach apologized to the victim. He said he was a good person and didn’t intend to hurt her and said he regrets what happened.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Cherry to make the 36-month plea consecutive to the two to four year probation violation sentence to give Roach the five year minimum that was asked for by the victim.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry ordered the victim be paid $500 in restitution and $4,437 to the Victim’s Advocacy Compensation Program for the damage caused to the victim’s vehicle.
Roach also pleaded guilty to DUI-controlled substance and was fined $1,000 plus costs 72 hours to six months in the Clearfield County Jail concurrent to the previous sentence.