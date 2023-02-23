Jordan Ernest Graham, 30, of Woodland, who is accused of stealing a car in Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 13 at 8:16 p.m., two Clearfield Borough police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a stolen Chevrolet Sonic.
The victim said the vehicle was seen five minutes before calling the police.
While en route, police spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling on Ogden Avenue. One police officer proceeded to Ogden Avenue and the other went to Park Avenue.
One police officer pulled behind the vehicle and one was in front. Police reported hearing the driver grinding the gears on the vehicle and stalling it.
The vehicle’s owner was then heard yelling outside that the vehicle was hers.
Police stopped the vehicle. Graham was behind the wheel and appeared to be under the influence.
Graham said he didn’t know where he was going. He said he walked to Lawrence Park Village to take his daughter to her aunt’s home and didn’t remember what happened after that.
Graham agreed to perform a field sobriety test, which showed he had signs of impairment. Graham then agreed to a legal blood draw and admitted to smoking methamphetamine.
Graham was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw.
Police inspected the vehicle and observed the vehicle received new damage to its front and rear bumper.
The victim said she did not give Graham permission to drive her car and doesn’t know Graham.
Graham is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree, DUI — ungraded misdemeanor, and failure to use safety belt — summary.
Graham was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, but it was reduced to $25,000 unsecured on Wednesday and he was released.
Graham is represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.