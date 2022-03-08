A Clearfield woman who stole a rental car was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court recently.
Danealle Elizabeth Butler, 28, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to theft of leased property — felony of the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — misdemeanor of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail, plus three years concurrent probation.
She was also fined $300 plus court costs and was ordered to pay $19,247 in restitution to Enterprise Rent-A-Car. She is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department.
Her court appointed attorney, Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg, said Butler is extremely remorseful for her actions.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 23, 2020, Clearfield Borough Police Dept. was contacted by the regional assistant manager of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Clearfield who said Butler had rented a 2020 Nissan Altima and was supposed to return the vehicle on Sept. 4, 2020 but had yet to return it.
Police called Butler and asked why the vehicle hadn’t been returned, and she said she had given the vehicle to a friend who was supposed to return it three weeks ago.
Police asked for the phone number of her friend, but Butler said she didn’t have it but would try to contact him via Facebook and would call the police back.
Butler did not call back and police called her again the next day.
She said she would come to the police station and give a written statement. Butler failed to appear at the police station and did not call back.
Butler remained unreachable by police for months, and as a result, police filed charges against her.
The criminal report did not state whether the vehicle was recovered.