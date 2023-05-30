A woman who assaulted a neighbor with a cattle prod pled guilty to four separate cases and was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Charges filed against Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 34, of Clearfield are use of incapacitation device — misdemeanor of the first degree, resisting arrest, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, and DUI, ungraded misdemeanor. She was sentenced to serve a minimum of eight months and a maximum of two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years concurrent probation.
She was also fined a total of $550 in fines plus court costs and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. She is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and is prohibited from entering any bars.
She was represented by attorney Steven P. Trialonas of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 27, Lawrence Township police were dispatched to a residence along Good Street for an altercation involving four people.
The victim told police he had a small party that had just ended and took his dog outside before going to sleep when he encountered his neighbor, Yatsko. Yatsko was upset about not being invited to the annual party and she began screaming at him on the street. While they were arguing, Yatsko took out a cattle prod and electrocuted him in the chest area.
The victim said he then shoved Yatsko to the ground. Yatsko’s husband, Christopher Yatsko, ran over and grabbed him, eventually ripping his shirt. He said he threw Christopher Yatsko to the ground and Bobbi Sue Yatsko electrocuted him two more times with the cattle prod on his right side and on his ribs.
The defendant said he took cattle prod from her and she came after him. He struck her in the face with the cattle prod.
He said Bobbi Sue Yatsko fell to the ground and began to scream louder. Christopher Yatsko then tried to attack him, but the defendant said he struck him with the cattle prod as well but wasn’t sure where he hit him.
The victim gave police the cattle prod. The cattle prod had the tab “Lion pig prod.”
The victim said two of the electrocutions left no mark but the one on his chest left a large red mark.
Police took pictures of the victim’s injury.
In another case that was combined with the plea deal, on Jan. 5 at 10:54 p.m., Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on the state Route 879 bypass near the Clearfield Square mall.
Clearfield Borough Police also responded to the scene to assist.
The incident involved a Saturn Outlook driven by Yatsko and a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Owen Harper.
Harper said he was driving west on state Route 879 when a vehicle in the oncoming lane swerved into his lane. He said he tried to avoid the vehicle, but they collided anyway.
Inside the Saturn, police found an alcoholic beverage can.
Yatsko appeared to be intoxicated but when they attempted to handcuff her, Yatsko became irate and pulled her hands away. She was told that if she continued to resist, she would be charged with resisting arrest.
She continued to resist and urinated on one officer’s leg while he was cuffing her. She then leaned over and spat in one of the officer’s face.
When placing her inside of the patrol vehicle, Yatsko kicked the first officer in the chest and in the face, leaving a red mark.
She was taken to the township police station, but she refused to exit the vehicle. Police had to pull her out of the vehicle and placed her in a holding cell.
She refused to sit down, spat in the second officer’s face again and began kicking the officers. Police put shackles on her legs and backed away from her.
Yatsko stood up and spat in the second officer’s face a third time. She began mocking the officers because she had urinated on them.
Police read to her her rights for blood testing. Yatsko screamed and cursed the entire time and refused to be blood tested.
She was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.