A woman accused of statutory sexual assault waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Sarah Kathleen Lichty, 28, of Rochester, N.Y. is charged with statutory sexual assault-4-8 years older — felony of the second degree; and three counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 5 in Coalport, Lichty provided two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old male with cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana.
She took the 15-year-old and had inappropriate contact with him in the bedroom. The teen told police he felt guilty about it afterward. The incident allegedly occurred while Lichty’s husband was at work.
Lichty is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
She is represented by attorney Thomas Dickey of Altoona. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.