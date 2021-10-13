Dana Lorraine Krause, 40, of West Decatur, who allegedly was found intoxicated in a vehicle with methamphetamine, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 1, at 7:25 p.m. state troopers responded to the Sheetz in Decatur Township for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Troopers discovered it was Kruass and they had to repeatedly bang on the windows to wake her up.
She eventually woke up and she was removed from the vehicle. She showed signs of intoxication and was disoriented and drowsy. Her nasal cavity was also very red and she had difficulty following instructions.
The scent of marijuana was also coming from her vehicle.
Her vehicle was searched and inside were found a case with methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl or heroin, multiple plastic bags, a butane lighter and a scale.
Krause was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and she tested positive for methamphetamine.
The suspected drugs found in the vehicle were sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
It was discovered the 18 wax paper baggies contained a total 0.22 grams of heroin and fentanyl abd the sealed pastic bag contained 11.43 grams of methamphetamine.
Krause is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; DUI-controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and several summary offenses including driving with a suspended license.
She is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II. Krause represented herself.