Jessica Marie Raybuck, 39, of New Millport, who is accused of illegally entering a home in Clearfield while intoxicated, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
She is charged with criminal trespass-enter structure — felony of the third degree; defiant trespass — misdemeanor of the third degree; and criminal trespass/simple trespass — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 19 at 8:42 a.m., Clearfield Regional Police responded to a trespass in progress at a residence along E. 20th Street in Clearfield.
It was reported the suspect finally left the residence, but was now circling the residence on foot.
Upon arrival police spoke to the defendant, Raybuck, and she appeared to be under the influence. When asked why she went into the residence, she said it was her mother’s house and she was there to clean it. She also said she believed she was in Reynoldsville.
Police then spoke with the victim who said she was in bed and woke up at approximately 8:11 a.m.
She said she heard someone in the bathroom and thought it was her husband. She said she texted him and asked him why he wasn’t at work and he replied that he was at work.
She then went to the bathroom and could hear a female talking inside. When she tried to open the door the female held it shut and she had to force it open.
When she entered, she told Raybuck multiple times she had to leave as this wasn’t her residence.
Raybuck refused and the victim attempted to physically escort her out of the residence but she continued to refuse to leave.
She finally was able to get her to leave. After leaving the residence, Raybuck began picking up random items near the residence and was carrying them around.
Police asked how Raybuck was able to enter the residence, and she said the front door was unlocked. She said she didn’t know Raybuck and never saw her before.
Raybuck was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail. Bail was reduced to $5,000 unsecured on Wednesday and she was released.
Raybuck was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.