Cherry Lynn Albright, 50, of Philipsburg AND formerly of Clearfield, has been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals for neglecting six dogs.
On Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:32 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police responded to a disturbance along the 400-block of E. Pine Street. Albright reported her neighbors were being too loud.
Upon arrival, police discovered the dispute was between Albright’s boyfriend and a neighbor over parking.
Both men said it was a verbal confrontation and neither wanted to press charges.
The police officer returned to his vehicle and ran the names of all involved through county control to determine if any of them had warrants for their arrest and it was discovered Albright and the male had a warrants for their arrest in Centre County — and Centre County wanted them taken into custody.
The police officer then went to Albright’s residence and asked to come inside because the weather was inclement.
When the police officer entered he said he detected the overwhelming smell of urine and feces. There was also a large amount of garbage inside the residence, making it difficult to breathe.
There were six dogs in the residence, all of which appeared to be in poor condition. Albright said the dogs belonged to her.
The dogs appeared to be malnourished, had multiple wounds and ailments and were dirty.The food and water bowls were empty.
One dog had a large open wound the size of a baseball on its back and was in need of veterinary care. The officer said the wound was large and deep and the dog appeared to be in a significant amount of pain. When asked about the wound, Albright said, “Oh, it’s just a cyst.”
Albright and the male taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail to await extradition to Centre County.
Albright refused to sign over the dogs; therefore a search warrant was obtained. The dogs were seized and turned over to the Clearfield County SPCA. Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic performed veterinary examinations on the dogs and issued the following reports.
Dog 1, “Daisy,” an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever with a large wound on her right hip area with significant discharge. The wound was so severe surgery was needed to remove the necrotic tissue and it required stitches to close the wound. The dog was also underweight and had a body score of 3 out of 9. She also had inflammation in both ears, poor oral health, fleas and pruritus (skin irritation.)
Dog 2, “Ginger,” a three-year-old German Shepherd, body score of 2 out of 9 and her skeleton was seen and she had calluses. She also suffered from significant hair loss, thickened and darkened skin, fleas, scars, and pruritus. She also had discharge from her right eye, and a wound on her right ear that required surgery.
Dog 3, “Rex,” a three-year-old German Shepherd, body score of 2 out of 9, significant hair loss, fleas, pruritus, thickened and blackened skin, scabbing, discharge from the right eye, poor oral health, minimal muscle mass, skeleton easily seen, calluses.
Dog 4, “Maggie,” a one-year-old German Shepherd, body score of 2 out of 9, pruritus, dermatitis, significant hair loss, small amount of discharge from right eye, bilateral otitis externa (swelling of ear canal,) quarter sized umbilical hernia.
Dog 5, “Buddy,” a one-year-old German Shepherd, body score of 2 out of 9, bilateral otitis externa.
Dog 6, “Gracie,” a one-year-old German Shepard, fleas, tapeworms, conjunctivitis.
Albright is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals-causing serious bodily injury — felony of the third degree, six counts of cruelty to animals — misdemeanor of the second degree, six counts of neglect of animals-vetinary care — misdemeanor of the third degree, and 12 counts of neglect of animals — summary offense.