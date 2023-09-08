CLEARFIELD –A Clearfield woman has been charged for allegedly sneaking fentanyl into the Clearfield County Jail –distributing it to other inmates leading to three inmates overdosing with one of them dying.
Angela Marie Ricketts, 38, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death — felony of the first degree, three counts of contraband/controlled substance — three counts of possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate — all of which are felonies of the second degree, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance— ungraded felonies, involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of there first degree, three counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the morning of July 8, Clearfield Regional Police responded to the CCJ for a report of a female inmate in cardiac arrest and jail staff administering CPR.
Upon arrival police observed EMTs and jail staff performing CPR on Kaitlyn Renee Evans, 31, of Woodland on the floor outside of a jail cell.
After 27 minutes of CPR, EMS personnel called for the coroner.
Evans’ roommate said she was asleep and didn’t know what happened.
Inside of Evans’ cell, police found a container containing a crystalline rock substance. They also found a bottle of urine, likely being held by Evans to be used for urinalysis tests done at the jail.
Staff at the jail said this could be related to the incident two days prior where two other female inmates overdosed but were revived using CPR and Narcan.
One of the overdose victims, while being transported to the hospital, said Ricketts had given her the drugs.
The investigation determined that on July 5, DuBois City Police responded to the Comfort Inn and Suites for a report that Ricketts and Bruce Wright were acting suspicious and asking the manager drug related questions.
Police arrived and took the pair into custody and transported them to the CCJ. However, before she was taken into custody, Ricketts hid a bag containing fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and Klonopin inside of her body.
On July 8 at 2:38 a.m. a corrections officer was doing his checks in Echo Block when he noticed Evans sleeping in an awkward position. He then went to the control room and asked a CO if she would check on Evans when she did her 3 a.m. rounds. The CO arrived at the cell at 3 a.m. and attempted to wake Evans by calling her name. When that failed she then asked Evans’ cell mate to shake her to wake her up. When she was unresponsive the CO called for a sergeant and another CO to respond to the scene and open the cell.
When they were moving Evans from her bunk to the floor a clear tube fell from her neck. A piece of fentanyl was also recovered.
The autopsy report determined Evans died due to a multi-drug overdose due to fentanyl.
Ricketts was interviewed by police on July 8 where she denied giving Evans any drugs. When police told her they didn’t believe her she said she didn’t know what happened because she was high on drugs.
Ricketts was interviewed by police again on July 11. Ricketts said she had told several inmates she had drugs and Evans began begging her for fentanyl. She said she left to use the restroom and said she must have dropped the drugs and Evans got a hold of them.
Police told her they didn’t believe her. She then said she did a line of drugs with Evans. She said Evans asked her for the rest of the drugs but Ricketts said she told her she would need some for later because she didn’t want to get sick. She said when the guards began to come over, Evans was able to get all of the bags of drugs.
Ricketts is being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.