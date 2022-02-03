Jacquelynn Sue Peters, 36, of West Decatur, who is accused of being an illegal drug dealer, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
She is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 20, Lawrence Township Police were traveling on Clarendon Avenue and saw a vehicle pull into the driveway of a known drug residence.
The vehicle had an improper registration plate and Cowan initiated a traffic stop.
Peters was a passenger in the vehicle and she had a glass pipe with residue in her pocket. In the storage compartment on the passenger side door was a container with suspected methamphetamine.
In her purse was found suspected marijuana, a metal pipe, and stamp bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.
Peters was taken to the police station and interviewed and she denied ownership of any of the items.
She consented to the search of her cell phone and police found numerous messages detailing drug transactions.
Bail was set at $25,000 monetary. Bail was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois and Peters was released.