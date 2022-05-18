April Joanne Holley, 39, of Curwensville, who is facing felony charges for allegedly secretly recording and live streaming a conversation with a school official, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Holley is charged with intercept communications and disclose intercepted communications — felonies of the third degree.
According to Lawrence Township Police, April Holley, 39, of Curwensville requested a private meeting on March 22 at 11 a.m. with a staff member at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield. There was no specific information on the police report about the nature of the meeting.
After the meeting was held, it was discovered that Holley had live-streamed the meeting on social media, specifically Facebook Live, without the permission of the CCCTC staff member. The staff member was not informed or aware about the meeting being recorded.
Police said it was later discovered that numerous individuals had viewed the video while the meeting was active.
She is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Holley was represented by Christian Anthony Kerstetter of Hollidaysburg. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.