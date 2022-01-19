Andrea Sharon Dingle, 32, of Philadelphia, who is accused of being involved in a plot to smuggle illegal substances into SCI-Houtzdale, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Dingle is charged with contraband/controlled substance and criminal conspiracy-contraband/controlled substance — felonies of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felonies; 11 counts of criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; and possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy — possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Dinks was involved in a plot to mail paper laced with K2 (synthetic marijuana) to an inmate at SCI-Houtzdale.
Authorities discovered the plot through recorded phone calls between the parties.
Dingle is free on $50,000 monetary bail.
She was represented by attorney Christopher Martini of St. Marys. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.