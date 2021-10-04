A Houtzdale woman who is accused of breaking into a vacant apartment and using methamphetamine waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Brittany Mae Billett, 29, is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the third degree; intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors; and defiant trespass — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 13, at 12:20 p.m. Trp. Adam Cummings was dispatched to a residence along Hannah Street, Woodward Township.
The caller said she was a real estate agent and saw Billett was “passed out” in the apartment. She said she saw multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the apartment as well.
The apartment is for sale and no one is supposed to be inside, the real estate agent said.
Cummings went to the apartment and knocked on the door, but no one answered.
He then entered and found Billett sleeping on a small couch. Another female was sleeping on a small chair.
Both were awoken. Smoking pipes and suspected methamphetamine were found underneath Billett.
Billett said she knew she wasn’t supposed to be in the apartment. The second female said she was with Billett and didn’t know they weren’t supposed to be there.
Billett was also found to have a warrant for her arrest and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. The second female was released to her mother.
Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II represented the commonwealth. Billett did not have an attorney.