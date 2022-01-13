Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 32, of Clearfield, who is accused of assaulting police officers waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 5 at 10:54 p.m., the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the state Route 879 bypass near the Clearfield Mall.
Clearfield Borough Police also responded to the scene to assist.
The accident involved a Saturn Outlook driven by Yatsko and a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Owen Harper.
Harper said he was driving west on state Route 879 when a vehicle in the oncoming lane swerved into his lane. He said he tried to avoid the vehicle, but they collided anyway.
Inside the Saturn, police found an alcoholic beverage can.
Police asked Yatsko if she had been drinking. She denied that she had and claimed the can was from a previous incident.
However, police could smell alcohol on her and asked her to perform field sobriety tests. Yatsko showed signs of impairment.
Police attempted to have her take a breathalyzer test, but she kept blowing into the machine incorrectly.
Police then asked her to turn around so she could be handcuffed. Yatsko became irate. Pulling her hands away, she would not allow police to handcuff her.
She was told that if she continued to resist, she would be charged with resisting arrest.
She continued to resist and urinated on one of the officer’s leg while he was cuffing her.
She then leaned over and spat in one of the officer’s face.
Police began putting her inside of the patrol vehicle. Yatsko kicked the first officer in the chest and in the face, leaving a red mark.
She was taken to the township police station, but she refused to exit the vehicle. Police had to pull her out of the vehicle and placed her in a holding cell.
She refused to sit down, spat in the second officer’s face again and began kicking the officers.
Police put shackles on her legs and backed away from her.
Yatsko stood up and spat in the second officer’s face a third time. She began mocking the officers because she had urinated on them.
Police read to her her rights for blood testing. Yatsko screamed and cursed the entire time and refused to be blood tested.
She was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
She is charged with four counts of aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, resisting arrest and three counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, DUI — ungraded misdemeanor, and the summary offenses of reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving at a safe speed.
Bail was set at $100,000 on Jan. 6, but it was lowered on Wednesday to $50,000 monetary. On Thursday, professional bondsman Stephen Hobbs of York posted her bail and she was released.
Yatsko was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.