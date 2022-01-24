William Robert Winkelman, 50, of Brockway, and formerly of Cherry Tree, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 24 years in state prison for the assault, sexual assault and strangulation of a woman.
A jury found Winkelman found guilty at a trial in November of two counts of aggravated assault, sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and three counts of simple assault for several incidents that occurred 2019 and 2020.
In addition to the prison sentence, Winkelman was ordered to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law, and have no contact with the victim or her family.
Cherry also noted that this is a crime of domestic violence; therefore Winkelman is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms.
Winkelman’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said they will be appealing the verdict and advised Winkelman against speaking at the hearing yesterday.
During the trial, the victim testified that she and Winkelman were in a long term relationship and lived together in Cherry Tree. The Progress does not publish the names of the victims of domestic violence.
The victim said that Winkelman was often abusive towards her. On March 11, 2020, she went to the state police barracks in Punxsutawney and reported the abuse.
The victim said on Dec. 25, 2018 Winkelman was “drunk” and started screaming at her. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her through the residence, banging her into walls, the dryer, the garbage can etc., telling her nothing in the house belonged to her. She said her nose was bleeding, but she said she wasn’t sure which impact caused the injury.
He then dragged her to the middle of the floor and punched and kicked her several times. Eventually the attack stopped.
The next incident was on Feb. 10, 2019. The victim said Winkelman became enraged at her and started screaming. She said she tried to run out of the residence, but Winkelman grabbed her by the hair and put her on the floor. She was on her stomach. He put his knee in her back and wrapped his arm around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. His arm was also positioned in a way she couldn’t open her mouth.
The vacuum cleaner was nearby, and he wrapped the cord around her neck. He said he was going to kill her and kill himself. She said she used her hands to try to get the cord off her neck, but he wrapped the cord around her wrists and put her hands behind her back.
A friend took pictures of her injuries the next day. Lumadue showed the jury the pictures.
The third incident occurred on New Years Eve/New Years Day, 2019-20. She said Winkelman was looking at the calls made on a cell phone and he became enraged at her. She said she couldn’t get to the front door, so she ran to the bathroom. However, he was able to open the door before she could lock it.
He grabbed her by the hair and threw her into a mirror, breaking the mirror. The action knocked over a laundry basket. The victim said she had previously hidden a long kitchen knife in between the liner of the hamper to protect herself from him. When the hamper was knocked over, the knife fell out.
She said Winkelman picked up the knife, pointed it at her and ordered her into the bedroom where he sexually assaulted her. She said he threatened to kill her if she tried to leave. On Jan. 3, 2020, a friend took pictures of the injuries, but the victim didn’t seek medical treatment. Lumadue showed the jury the pictures.
The victim said she moved out of the house and stayed with friends. In March, she reported the incidents to the state police.
The commonwealth was represented at the hearing by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.