William Robert Winkelman, 49, of Brockway, formerly of Cherry Tree, was found guilty of aggravated assault, sexual assault and related charges at a jury trial before Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
A jury of nine women and three men found Winkelman guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and three counts of simple assault.
However, the jury found Winkelman not guilty on the charge of rape.
After the jury announced its verdict, Cherry found Winkelman guilty of three counts of harassment.
After the verdict was read, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked that Winkelman’s bail be revoked due to the seriousness of the offenses and his violent tendencies.
Winkelman’s attorney Josh Maines of Clearfield asked that bail be kept the same. He said Winkelman has been out on bail for quite some time now with no problems and said there is no reason to believe he wouldn’t show up.
Cherry said Winkelman hadn’t been convicted of a first degree felony before today. He revoked Winkelman’s bail and had him placed in the Clearfield County Jail to await sentencing.
Lumadue later said she was pleased with the verdict.
She said the standard range in the sentencing guidelines for the sexual assault charge is a minimum jail sentence of 36 to 54 months and each of the aggravated assault charges have a minimum of 22 to 36 months in jail with a maximum of 20 years. The strangulation charge has a minimum of 12-24 months.
She said it would be up to Cherry on whether the sentences would run concurrently or consecutively. Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.
During the trial, the victim testified that she and Winkelman were in a long term relationship and lived together in Cherry Tree.
The Progress does not publish the names of the victims of domestic violence.
The victim said that Winkelman was often abusive towards her. On March 11, 2020, she went to the state police barracks in Punxsutawney and reported the abuse.
The victim said on Dec. 25, 2018 Winkelman was “drunk” and started screaming at her. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her through the residence, banging her into walls, the dryer, the garbage can etc., telling her nothing in the house belonged to her. She said her nose was bleeding, but she said she wasn’t sure which impact caused the injury.
He then dragged her to the middle of the floor and punched and kicked her several times. Eventually the attack stopped.
To convince her to stay, the next day Winkelman promised this wouldn’t happen again, the victim said. He took pictures of her injuries and told her he would turn himself in if this happened again.
Lumadue showed the jury copies of the pictures that revealed the victim had black eyes, a scratch on her eyebrow and a mark on her nose. The victim said her daughter also took pictures of the bruises on her hip. She said the bruises are either from being dragged on the floor or from being kicked.
When asked by Lumadue if she called the police, the victim said she didn’t.
“I was afraid of him,” the victim said.
The next incident was on Feb. 10, 2019. The victim said Winkelman became enraged at her and started screaming. She said she tried to run out of the residence, but Winkelman grabbed her by the hair and put her on the floor. She was on her stomach. He put his knee in her back and wrapped his arm around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. His arm was also positioned in a way she couldn’t open her mouth.
The vacuum cleaner was nearby, and he wrapped the cord around her neck. He said he was going to kill her and kill himself. She said she used her hands to try to get the cord off her neck, but he wrapped the cord around her wrists and put her hands behind her back.
A friend took pictures of her injuries the next day. Lumadue showed the jury the pictures.
The third incident occurred on New Years Eve/New Years Day, 2019-20. She said Winkelman was looking at the calls made on a cell phone when he became enraged at her. She said she couldn’t get to the front door, so she ran to the bathroom. However, he was able to open the door before she could lock it.
He grabbed her by the hair and threw her into a mirror, breaking the mirror. The action knocked over a laundry basket. The victim said she had previously hid a long kitchen knife in between the liner of the hamper to protect herself from him. When the hamper was knocked over, the knife fell out.
She said Winkelman picked up the knife, pointed it at her and ordered her into the bedroom where he raped her. She said he threatened to kill her if she tried to leave. On Jan. 3, 2020, a friend took pictures of the injuries but the victim didn’t seek medical treatment. Lumadue showed the jury the pictures.
The victim said she moved out of the house and stayed with friends. In March, she reported the incidents to the state police.
However, she moved back in with Winkelman later in March before moving out again. She spoke to the state police again in December of 2020 and gave them the pictures.
Trp. Craig Hooven testified he didn’t file charges against Winkelman until he received the pictures.
During cross examination by Maines, Hooven said he couldn’t determine when the pictures were taken.
During his closing arguments, Maines said the commonwealth didn’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said their entire case relies on the testimony of the victim. He said the commonwealth didn’t have any of the victim’s friends testify in court on what they saw or even put on the stand the people who took the pictures.
“Why aren’t they here,” Maines said.
He said the victim’s credibility is in question as she didn’t report the incidents for years or seek any medical attention for her injuries. He said there is no way to corroborate her accusations.
In her closing, Lumadue said the victim has no motive to lie about this. If she were lying, she would have said the incidents occurred more recently and not as far back as Christmas 2018.
Lumadue said the victim didn’t report the incidents earlier out of fear.
“She is terrified of this man,” Lumadue said.