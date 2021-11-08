David Gordon Bressler, 50, of Winburne was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after pleading guilty to illegally possessing loaded firearm and possession of contraband by inmate and other charges yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Bressler pleaded guilty to contraband by inmate/possession of a controlled substance, ungraded felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm prohibited and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of 30 months in state prison.
He also pleaded guilty to driving with suspended license, $210 fine plus costs, driving without insurance, $310 fine plus costs, driving without registration, $85 fine plus costs.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Oct. 28, 2019, state police conducted a traffic stop on Bressler on Hardscrabble Road because his vehicle didn’t have a registration sticker.
Police aslo discovered the vehicle did not have insurance and Bressler didn’t have a driver’s license.
There was also a loaded rifle in the back seat and Bressler is not allowed to carry a firearm due a prior conviction.
State police also informed Bressler that there were several warrants for his arrest, and Bressler was taken into custody.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Sgt. Crystal Panebianco of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of an inmate who had illegal substances. At that time, Warden Greg Collins reported that methamphetamine was found on Bressler during a strip search.
Bressler was drug tested and he tested positive for methamphetamine.
Bressler said he did not bring the methamphetamine into the jail, but another inmate had given it to him; he refused to say who it was.
On June 1, Bressler was pulled over by the Punxsutawne-based state police for having an unreadable registration plate and he was found with a glass smoking pipe.
Bressler was represented by attorney Tami Fees of Winburne; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.