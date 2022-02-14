Timothy E. Hockenberry, 62, of Winburne, received a lengthy state prison sentence from President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a special needs child.
Hockenberry pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault — felony of the first degree. It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree to a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the discretion of the presiding judge.
An assessment determined that Hockenberry was not a sexually violent predator but is required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Under the state’s sentencing guidelines the standard range is a minimum of 30 to 42 months and the aggravated range is a minimum of 42 to 54 months, with the maximum sentence being up to 20 years, according to Ammerman.
Lumadue asked Ammerman to sentence Hockenberry in the aggravated range because the victim, who is now deceased from an unrelated medical condition, had significant mental disabilities and had difficulty communicating. She said it is likely Hockenberry wouldn’t have been caught if the victim’s brother hadn’t witnessed Hockenberry abusing the victim.
Hockenberry’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to sentence Hockenberry to a minimum sentence of 48 months, which would still be in the aggravated range.
The victim’s mother said the abuse continues to have a significant impact on her family, especially the son who witnessed the incident, and asked Ammerman to sentence Hockenberry to the maximum sentence.
Ammerman agreed with the victim’s mother and sentenced Hockenberry to serve a minimum of 54 months and a maximum of 20 years in state prison, plus three years consecutive probation.
Ammerman also said he disagreed that Hockenberry is not a sexually violent predator, saying anyone who sexually assaults a special needs child is the very definition of a sexually violent predator.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 31, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Cooper Township, a male walked into the bedroom and saw Hockenberry sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl.
Hockenberry stopped and apologized, and told the witness he wouldn’t do it again.